Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.64 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.64 ($0.08). Approximately 32,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 134,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Abingdon Health Stock Down 4.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £10.66 million, a PE ratio of -754.11 and a beta of 0.13.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

