Head to Head Contrast: Amentum (AMTM) vs. The Competition

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amentum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 528 1041 25 2.64

Amentum currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Amentum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amentum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 62.14 Amentum Competitors $8.30 billion $330.08 million 31.93

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Summary

Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

