Rachel Hayden Sells 752 Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,918 shares in the company, valued at $649,977.26. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rachel Hayden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Rachel Hayden sold 833 shares of ScanSource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $36,951.88.

On Thursday, August 28th, Rachel Hayden sold 1,080 shares of ScanSource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $48,265.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Rachel Hayden sold 1,012 shares of ScanSource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $43,789.24.

On Friday, June 20th, Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of ScanSource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $983.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ScanSource by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

