Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) CTO Acquires $35,336.20 in Stock

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) CTO David Nate Breslauer purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,336.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 29,247 shares in the company, valued at $94,467.81. This trade represents a 59.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bolt Projects Stock Down 9.2%

Shares of BSLK stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.24. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Projects

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Projects stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BSLK Free Report ) by 307.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bolt Projects worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Bolt Projects from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Bolt Projects Company Profile

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

