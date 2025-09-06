Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) CTO Acquires $35,336.20 in Stock

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) CTO David Nate Breslauer purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,336.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 29,247 shares in the company, valued at $94,467.81. This trade represents a 59.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bolt Projects Stock Down 9.2%
Shares of BSLK stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.24. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.
Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Bolt Projects from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
