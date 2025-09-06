Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $30,049.50 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,049.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,778.75. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.