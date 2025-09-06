Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $30,049.50 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,049.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,778.75. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Xometry Stock Performance
Shares of XMTR stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on XMTR
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.