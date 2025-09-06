Contrasting Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE) and Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) and Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evertz Technologies and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertz Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Minim”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 9.49 Minim $45,118.00 5.11 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.54

Evertz Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evertz Technologies beats Minim on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; optical media transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media edge products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides multiviewers solutions comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; Radio Frequency (RF) products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

