Kevin Feeley Sells 378 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $47,556.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,317.76. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.

GeneDx Stock Up 1.8%

WGS opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.80 and a beta of 2.04. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

