Kevin Feeley Sells 378 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $47,556.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,317.76. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.
GeneDx Stock Up 1.8%
WGS opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.80 and a beta of 2.04. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
