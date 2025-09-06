Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

