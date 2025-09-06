National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
National Beverage Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of FIZZ opened at $40.01 on Friday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.72.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%.The firm had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
