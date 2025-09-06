National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

National Beverage Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of FIZZ opened at $40.01 on Friday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.72.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%.The firm had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in National Beverage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in National Beverage by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

