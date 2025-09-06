American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,700 shares, agrowthof152.9% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

KORP stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

