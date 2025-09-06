Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FDWM opened at $25.27 on Friday. Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.
About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF
