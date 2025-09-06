Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDWM opened at $25.27 on Friday. Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Get Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.