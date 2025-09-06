Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells 11,130 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $552,827.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,790.34. This represents a 22.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%
IONS stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.28.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
