Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells 11,130 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $552,827.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,790.34. This represents a 22.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

IONS stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,727,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.