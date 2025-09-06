Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 949,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average session volume of 79,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Galway Metals Trading Down 13.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

