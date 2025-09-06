Insider Selling: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) CAO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $614,109.01. This represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 352.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 32.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 296,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

