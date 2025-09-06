Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Up 150.3% in August

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 92,600 shares, agrowthof150.3% from the July 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
