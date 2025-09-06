Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Up 150.3% in August

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 92,600 shares, agrowthof150.3% from the July 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.