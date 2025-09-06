Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 million, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

