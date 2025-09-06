Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) EVP Sells $139,725.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9%

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

