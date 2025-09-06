Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 186.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

