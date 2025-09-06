Ready Capital Corp $RC Stake Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 404.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,410.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC opened at $4.29 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $704.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%.The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

