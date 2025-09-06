Premier, Inc. $PINC Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Premier worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Premier by 97.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Premier by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 381.82%.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,738.13. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $34,096.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,456.35. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

