Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 20,236.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after buying an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Trading Down 1.4%

PAYX stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.