BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Stake Lifted by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2,769.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 126.6% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 196,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,819 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.39. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

