Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,990,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 16.15% of Forge Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 157,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRGE. Piper Sandler raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Forge Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

In other news, CFO James Nevin purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,124 shares in the company, valued at $546,408.60. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $153,508.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 575,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,964.10. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,810 shares of company stock valued at $236,393. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $17.27 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.17. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.62%.The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Forge Global Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

