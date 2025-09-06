Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HubSpot by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $487.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.21.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.