Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 18,409,605 Shares of Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,409,605 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Denison Mine worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins upgraded Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mine Price Performance

Shares of Denison Mine stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Denison Mine Corp has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

About Denison Mine

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

