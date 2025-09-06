Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,182 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Merus worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Merus by 324.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 30.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.19. Merus N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

