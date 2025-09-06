SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after acquiring an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,212,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

