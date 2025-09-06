Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,872 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth $19,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 926,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 532,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $7,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 759,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,445.86. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares in the company, valued at $15,082,640.32. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. Company insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.97. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

