Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,281 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Oklo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth $11,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Trading Down 0.0%

OKLO opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,000. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKLO. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.