EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.
GNMA opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
