Vestis Corporation $VSTS Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333,549 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.27% of Vestis worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vestis by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vestis by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vestis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 3,309,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

