EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Trimble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

