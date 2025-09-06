Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.19% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,068,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 615,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 342.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 456,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 373,912 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $6,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.02 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 113,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $863,270.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 134,476 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,023,362.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $763,047.09. This represents a 57.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

