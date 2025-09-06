58,519 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.