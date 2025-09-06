Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. $STRW

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,742 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 36,616.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 2,191.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRW. Compass Point lowered shares of Strawberry Fields REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.20 to $10.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Strawberry Fields REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,600. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,904 shares of company stock worth $129,561 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

STRW stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

