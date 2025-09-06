Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – September 4th

American Eagle Outfitters, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Philip Morris International, and Pfizer are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly return a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. They tend to be issued by well-established firms with stable cash flows. Investors often favor dividend stocks for the predictable income they provide, alongside any potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

