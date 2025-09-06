Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $14.49 Million in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $463.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.15 and its 200 day moving average is $464.15. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

