Amundi Sells 101,992 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Amundi cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,992 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Clorox were worth $138,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $116.53 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

