PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,102 CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after buying an additional 58,991,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $136,517,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $97,092,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,797,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $11.44 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

