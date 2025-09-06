Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) CEO Sells $121,500.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Casey sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,668. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WHG opened at $17.30 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

