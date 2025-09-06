Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Director Acquires $100,018.10 in Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) Director Erin Russell purchased 9,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortrea Stock Up 10.7%

FTRE stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%.The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 74.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortrea by 88.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 107,522 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Fortrea by 194.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fortrea by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 139,188 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortrea by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

