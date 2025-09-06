Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Director Acquires $100,018.10 in Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) Director Erin Russell purchased 9,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fortrea Stock Up 10.7%
FTRE stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%.The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
