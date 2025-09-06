Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $109,304.87 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $109,304.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,979.03. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Barry Ticho sold 4,504 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $57,741.28.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Stoke Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 471,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 168,771 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 2,247,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 247,347 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

