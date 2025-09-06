Head-To-Head Comparison: OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) versus Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OverActive Media and Paramount Skydance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OverActive Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Skydance 3 2 0 0 1.40

Paramount Skydance has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.00%. Given Paramount Skydance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than OverActive Media.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OverActive Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Skydance $28.76 billion 0.35 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -500.00

This table compares OverActive Media and Paramount Skydance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OverActive Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Skydance.

Profitability

This table compares OverActive Media and Paramount Skydance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OverActive Media N/A N/A N/A Paramount Skydance -0.05% 4.51% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats OverActive Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. It also operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities. The company has operations in the United States, Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

