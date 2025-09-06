Flagship Investments (ASX:FSI) Insider Sells A$96,750.00 in Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.15, for a total transaction of A$96,750.00.

Flagship Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

Flagship Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.