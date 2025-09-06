Amundi Purchases 1,326,370 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,370 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lazard were worth $97,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

