Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 986,501 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,501 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ZM opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,542 shares of company stock worth $6,853,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.