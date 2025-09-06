Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 35,357 Shares of TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in TWFG were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TWFG during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

TWFG opened at $25.84 on Friday. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 105.86, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

