Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stake Increased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763,887 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.44% of Tyson Foods worth $98,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after buying an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after buying an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $41,582,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

