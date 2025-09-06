Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,847 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $96,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $178.15 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

