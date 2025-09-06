Accenture (NYSE:ACN) versus ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Critical Contrast

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Accenture”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanTech AI Systems $540,000.00 32.88 -$23.07 million N/A N/A Accenture $64.90 billion 2.46 $7.26 billion $12.56 20.27

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems.

ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanTech AI Systems N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.61% 26.55% 13.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanTech AI Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture 1 9 15 1 2.62

Accenture has a consensus target price of $353.76, indicating a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than ScanTech AI Systems.

Summary

Accenture beats ScanTech AI Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

